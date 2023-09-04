A well-regarded Launceston businessman has faced court for illegally possessing a "30-year-old" silencer.
Paul Anthony Morgan, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a silencer and appeared at the Launceston Magistrate Court on September 4.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told the court that on January 22, 2023, police attended a family violence incident at Morgan's home at West Launceston.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Morgan had asked police to remove his firearms, which were kept in a gun safe, as he was concerned for his safety.
The court heard that police found a silencer at the bottom of the gun safe when they took possession of the firearms.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said the silencer was found among ammunition.
Morgan told police he forgot he had the silencer and hadn't used it for over 30 years.
Morgan's defence lawyer said he was embarrassed about being in this position and concerned about how a conviction might affect his career prospects.
Currently, Morgan works as the director and general manager of a major logging company, Morgan Timbers Tas Pty Ltd, and is often required to travel internationally to America for the company.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Morgan may be unable to enter the United States because police have charged him.
"It is one thing to be charged and another thing to be convicted of a charge," the defence lawyer said.
The defence lawyer said Morgan had no intention to use the silencer, which did not fit any guns in his possession.
"It is for a .22 caliber gun. Mr Morgan does not own a .22 caliber gun," he said.
Mr Stanton said he understood the silencer was discovered because Morgan cooperated with police but highlighted the danger of silencers in the community.
"Silencers mean firearms can be used discretely, and should they fall into the wrong hands, they can cause very significant damage," Mr Stanton said.
"That's why you're not allowed to have them.
"However, you are of good character, with no prior convictions, and are a responsible firearm user."
Mr Stanton adjourned the matter for 12 months, saying no conviction would be placed if Morgan did not commit any further offences.
