The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's Stillwater makes Gourmet Traveller's best list

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 3 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stillwater Restaurant's executive chef Craig Will, hotelier Chris McNally, front of house Bianca Welsh and sommelier James Welsh believe being listed on the Gourmet Traveller's best restaurants list "solidifies" their place among Australia's top dining experiences. Supplied picture
Stillwater Restaurant's executive chef Craig Will, hotelier Chris McNally, front of house Bianca Welsh and sommelier James Welsh believe being listed on the Gourmet Traveller's best restaurants list "solidifies" their place among Australia's top dining experiences. Supplied picture

More than two decades of wooing diners, Stillwater Restaurant still has it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.