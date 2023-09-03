More than two decades of wooing diners, Stillwater Restaurant still has it.
The Launceston mainstay "solidified" itself alongside Australia's top dining experiences after making the Gourmet Traveller's best restaurants list.
It's the only one picked from the state's North, while other Tasmanian restaurants selected were Hobart's Peppina, Fico, Institut Polaire and Marion Bay's Van Bone.
"It solidifies our place in the restaurant scene within Australia, because its a snapshot of Australia's 95 top restaurants," Stillwater's executive chef Craig Will said.
"We always strive to be in these guides. We work hard at our craft and hone it every day of the week, and we're always working on it."
For a restaurant to be consistently rewarded for its fine dining experience, Mr Will said it was "almost unheard of".
Having been an owner for 14 years, he said consistency had been key.
"It's turned into a bit of an icon in Launceston and North of the state over the years, and people know they're always going to get a good experience when they come in," he said.
Not only has the restaurant thrown its focus on customer experience and tasty food - but also their workforce, Mr Will said.
He said a lot of time and effort had gone into training their kitchen staff, which played a role in reproducing apprentices for future generations.
"Our apprentice program ... has seen about 60 apprentices over my time come through the doors and move on into the industry, which I pride myself upon a lot," Mr Will said.
Tasmania's hospitality industry often relies on the overseas workforce to fill skill-shortage gaps.
But, Mr Will said there was a pool of young people in Launceston, and mature age apprentices, to draw upon.
"My philosophy is to grow them, instead of find them," he said.
Working in hospitality, he said, was a ticket to travel the world.
Meanwhile, the Gourmet Traveller no longer issues a magazine with its "best" list, instead it is found online. The change has also reduced the number of entries Tasmania has, which used to be 12, Mr Will said.
"It would be great to see a return to that one day, back to that standalone booklet," he said.
"I think it's a real great snapshot of restaurants in Australia, and you can carry that around with you when you travel and you know any restaurant you go to from that book is going to be a good one."
