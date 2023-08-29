Tasmania's leading ruck Alex Lee will earn life membership of North Launceston as he plays game 150 this weekend.
Joining the Bombers midway through 2015 after 49 games at Devonport, Lee found himself in big situations early.
In just his 12th senior game for the club, he played as the starting ruck against Glenorchy in the grand final following Daniel Roozendaal's one-match suspension for rough conduct.
North Launceston won by 12 points and Lee was named in their best players on the day.
"Rooza getting suspended, while not great for the club, it definitely gave me an opportunity to put my name out there," he said.
"Playing as the starting ruck in that grand final, where we went in as underdogs and came away with a 12-point win was definitely a highlight.
"Everybody put their confidence and faith in me to do my best and thankfully, it was enough."
The 28-year-old mortgage broker is proud of obtaining life membership.
"There's a lot of great names that have come before me and there's a lot that will come after but just to get my name up there and become a life member is a really great honour," he said.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer praised his co-captain, elaborating on the difference between Lee's and Ben Simpson's leadership qualities.
"Ben's vocal, loud and demanding where Alex is lead by action - follow me, this is what I do - so they bounce off each other," he said.
"If you had have asked him three or four years ago if he'd be captain of North Launceston, it would probably be a no but he's stuck around, he's extremely loyal and he gets his reward.
"He's someone that doesn't have a bad word to say about anyone, he's approachable and he's just a very good human being."
Lee's on-field presence has been a major part of North Launceston's resounding success in the TSL, averaging 46.8 hit-outs this season.
Many of those taps find one of his midfielders, which over the years have included the likes of Cox-Goodyer, Taylor Whitford, Josh Ponting, Mark Walsh and Jack Avent.
"He's obvious been a key pillar on-field for a number of years now and I don't think we are as dominant as what we have been over the years without him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I think every team dreams of having a dominant ruck that can give you first use because that's where the game starts, in the middle and if you've got a ruckman that can get it to your mids and get the ball forward, that's a big chunk of how the game's played.
"We've been extremely lucky in my time to have had those, firstly with Daniel Roozendaal and we were lucky enough to have those two in the same side at stages there and obviously Alex has gone from strength to strength since joining from Devonport."
