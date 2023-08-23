Launceston co-captain Brodie Palfreyman has been sent straight to the Tasmanian State League tribunal following an act of "serious misconduct".
The 24-year-old was charged by the umpires following an incident which appeared to see him throw sand from the centre circle into the eyes of Angus Norton.
The offence was graded by the match review officer as a "direct tribunal offence", which means his hearing will be on Tuesday, August 29.
The delayed tribunal hearing is due to Palfreyman undergoing surgery on Tuesday following a dislocated ankle and a broken leg, which occurred later in the third quarter.
As he and Josch Bingham went for the ball in a contest, Palfreyman's lower leg was impacted by the Demons' player before being helped from the field in obvious discomfort.
He was not the only Blue to come under the ire of the match review officer, with Jayden Hinds charged for two incidents - both involving Norton.
Hinds was charged with "making unreasonable or unnecessary contact with an injured player", having bumped Norton following Palfreyman's reportable offence.
The 21-year-old took an early guilty plea from the incident.
He also received a kneeing charge in the second quarter, taking another early guilty plea, which means he will be free to play on Saturday against Lauderdale
His brother, Jake, who was suspended last week for striking Kingborough's Lochie Griggs with an elbow to the throat, will join him in the line-up after serving his one-match ban.
The Blues' cross-town rivals North Launceston also had incidents arise from their match against Kingborough, with Theo Ives set to miss this week.
The forward/second ruck was charged with engaging in a melee with Jack Tomkinson and James Zeitzen.
Offered a one-match suspension, Ives and the Northern Bombers elected to contest the charge at the tribunal but were unsuccessful in getting it overturned.
Tomkinson and Zeitzen were also charged for their role in the altercation but both accepted the guilty plea, escaping with a reprimand.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
