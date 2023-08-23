The proceeds of a massive garage sale will be put towards helping Northern Tasmanians in need.
The Kings Meadows Lions Club has donated $2000 to the Winter Relief Appeal, bringing the total past $53,000.
Collecting a shed full of unwanted items, the club sold off clothes, tools, furniture, toys, books, linen - and even kitchen sinks - to raise the funds.
"The Lions Club donate to this worthy cause each year and have been doing so for many years," club members Judi Gorham and Craig Edmunds said in a statement.
"We are very happy to help those around us who are not as fortunate as us."
The Kings Meadows Lions Club welcomes new members, and holds meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 18 Merino Street, Kings Meadows.
Tasmanians have just eight more days to contribute to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which will be receiving donations until August 31.
All funds raised in the appeal will be evenly distributed between Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and Launceston Benevolent Society.
Community members can donate via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537), or by visiting The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Hamish Geale
