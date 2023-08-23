The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kings Meadows Lions Club adds $2000 to Winter Relief Appeal tally

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner's editor Craig Thomson receives a $2000 cheque from Kings Meadows Lions Club's Judi Gorham and Craig Edmunds. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Examiner's editor Craig Thomson receives a $2000 cheque from Kings Meadows Lions Club's Judi Gorham and Craig Edmunds. Picture by Rod Thompson

The proceeds of a massive garage sale will be put towards helping Northern Tasmanians in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.