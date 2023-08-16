The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bracknell's Josh 'Dutchy' Holland to play 450th senior football game

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bracknell's Josh Holland kicks long at Rocherlea Football Ground. Pictures by Craig George
Bracknell's Josh Holland kicks long at Rocherlea Football Ground. Pictures by Craig George

Bracknell's Josh 'Dutchy' Holland has paid tribute to his supportive family ahead of his 450th senior game and as he nears the end of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.