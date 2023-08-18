Kangaroos president Don Tracey anticipates there will be about 20 plungers down the club's Big Freeze slide on Saturday at Deloraine Football Club.
The Roos are hosting 'Terry's Match', their second annual Big Freeze event in honour of much-loved head trainer Terry Roles who passed away from motor neurone disease (MND) in 2021.
It comes after the success of last year which also saw about 20 people take the plunge to raise money and awareness for the cause.
Deloraine takes on South Launceston in NTFA round 18 with the senior match starting at 2.30pm.
But fans will want to be there early as the Big Freeze sliding starts 2pm.
Tracey said the plan was to bring the event back year-after-year.
Part of the funding will go towards Terry's Shed which is a Launceston storage facility - which the Roles family set up - full of MND-specific medical equipment.
Tracey said the plunge pool had a rural theme with hay bales a feature.
This year the plungers include players and community members. Those wishing to donate can follow this link.
MND beanies will be sold on the day and there will also be donation tins.
List of plungers
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.