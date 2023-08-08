The Tasmania JackJumpers have signed two-time NBL champion Majok Majok as a short-term Nominated Replacement Player for the upcoming season.
The 30-year-old 206-centimetre South Sudanese-born centre has played 185 NBL games across seven seasons with the last three at Perth Wildcats.
Majok will join the group this week and his NRP status means he can be elevated to the active roster and suit up for games if another player is injured.
Co-chief executive Jorrick Chivers said was delighted with the squad addition.
"Majok is a great inclusion to our program with his size and athleticism, and we're excited to bring in someone of his talent and experience," he said.
"He will be a great addition especially while Majok Deng and Junior Madut are on national duties at the World Cup, and to give Will Magnay ample time to recover from his foot injury.
"He has that defensive mindset we pride ourselves on, providing strong rim protection."
Majok moved to Australia with his family at eight years old. His professional career began in Europe before suiting up for Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers and Perth Wildcats in the NBL, winning a championship in 2018 with United and 2020 with Perth.
He has just completed the NBL1 North season with North Gold Coast Seahawks, where he was second in the league for rebounds, averaging 11.7 per game.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.