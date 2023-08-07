Is Tasmania on track to become the next Silicon Valley-style technology hub? According to new data and the surplus of tech wizards who live here - it already is.
With the likes of Canva co-founder Cameron Adams, Secret Lab partners Paris Buttfield-Addison and Jon Manning, Biteable co-founders James MacGregor, Simon Westlake, and Tommy Fotak, and Procreate co-founders James and Alanna Cuda calling Tasmania home, the region is quickly becoming a growing tech hub.
The Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Sector is big business in Tasmania, generating almost $1.7 billion in revenue annually.
A new report by CSIRO and the Tech Council of Australia found several digital clusters across Australia, including Tasmania, with large and diverse tech workforces and companies.
Tech Council of Australia chief executive Kate Pounder said the regional specialist clusters, such as Hobart and Launceston, prove that digital innovation can happen anywhere in Australia.
"Given tech jobs are amongst the fastest-growing, best-paid, and most flexible jobs in the country, it's a great advantage for any community to have a cluster in their area." Ms Pounder said.
"This research shows that great ideas and industries can spring up anywhere in Australia."
One Tasmanian high-tech start-up success story is Canva co-founder Cameron Adams.
Founded in 2012, Canva is an online design platform with over 20 million users valued at $39 billion.
Mr Adams leads the design and product teams at Canva and focuses on future product directions and innovative experiences - all from his Tasmanian home.
James and Alanna Cuda, the co-founders of the world-class design app, Procreate, are another tech success story.
Procreate is a graphic designing software that provides creative professionals with tools to design digital sketches, paintings, and illustrations on a centralised platform.
Mr and Mrs Cuda are from Hobart, where the app's 60-member team is based, just off Elizabeth Street in the CBD.
According to the 2022 ACS Digital Pulse report, more than 10,000 Tasmanians will work in the state's technology sector in the next two years.
The report found Tasmania is leading the nation with a 17 per cent jump in tech sector workers from 2021.
Digital Pulse author John O'Mahony said Australia's tech workforce growth had been astonishing.
"Individuals can earn, on average, an extra $11,000 every year in salary in tech occupations compared with other professional occupations," Mr O'Mahony said.
"With the workforce having an average annual growth rate of 5.5 per cent, it could be worth over $20 billion to our economy over the next two decades."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.