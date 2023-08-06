The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Tasmanian cyclists at world champs and Youth Commonwealth Games

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 6 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian cyclists are in the thick of the action in two major global showpiece events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.