The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Launceston's national mountain bike champion Sam Fox targets Paris Olympics

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn national mountain bike champion Sam Fox. Picture by Rob Shaw

Having put himself in pole position to compete at the Olympic Games, national mountain bike champion Sam Fox's next target is to help secure Australia's spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.