Tasmanian cyclist Felicity Wilson-Haffenden has achieved world championship selection for the second time in a week.
Seven days after being named in the Australian team for the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Colombia, the multi-talented Hobart Wheelers member doubled up with the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow.
The call-ups represent a fitting reward for the 2021 Launceston Wheel winner who enjoyed a breakthrough summer by becoming a double junior national champion on the road.
She will be joined by Victorian Talia Appleton and Mackenzie Coupland, of Western Australia, after the trio dominated the junior women's road race national championship and shared the podium in Buninyong.
However, making both teams will mean a packed program for Wilson-Haffenden with both championships to be held in August.
The 17-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal season already, winning the road race and time trial and coming second in the criterium at junior nationals and then adding gold and silver in the time trial and road race respectively at Oceania championships in Canberra.
Wilson-Haffenden and Launceston's Izzy Flint were among the first signings earlier this year when respected Tasmanian cycling mentor Andrew Christie-Johnson established new women's Continental team Team BridgeLane.
"We certainly recognise we have athletes in the team who are medal prospects," said AusCycling selector Donna Rae-Szalinski.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
