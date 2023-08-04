Tasmania will have an impressive contingent at the national AFL draft combine, with five players selected to attend.
Top-10 prospects Colby McKercher (Launceston) and Ryley Sanders (formerly North Launceston), alongside James Leake, Arie Schoenmaker (both Launceston) and Jack Callinan (Clarence) have all been invited.
North Launceston's Heath Ollington, who is based on the North-West Coast, has been invited to the Victorian state combine.
All were a part of the Allies' maiden national championships win earlier this year, with 13 members featuring in the 61 players invited to the three-day event.
It will be held from Friday, October 6, to Sunday October 8 - the weekend after the AFL grand final - putting the players through their paces with physical testing, medical screenings and interviews with club recruiters.
Invitation to the combine is based on the number of nominations provided by clubs, with Ollington one of 20 players also earning enough to attend the state combines, held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
The final list for the state combines will be announced in August following further consultation with clubs, meaning several more Tasmanians could be in with a chance.
AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the 2023 AFL draft combine provided another opportunity for players to showcase their ability ahead of the draft.
"The players invited to the 2023 AFL draft combine are considered by AFL club recruiters to be among the top prospects in this year's draft pool." Sheehan said.
"The combine will provide these young stars another opportunity to display their physical attributes during athletic testing. It also gives AFL clubs the opportunity to gain a better insight into each player during interviews.
"In many ways the combine is the final piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming AFL draft."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
