More mobile police cameras will hit Tasmanian roads in the coming months, with motorists warned to expect them anywhere at any time.
The investment brings the total number of mobile camera units to ten, and their roll out marks the start of the Road Safety Advisory Council's (RSAC) Click.Store.Go initiative.
Minster for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson was joined in Launceston by RSAC chairman Scott Tilyard and Acting Assistant Commissioner for Tasmania Police Jason Elmer to launch the new initiative on April 21.
Mr Ferguson said the previous phase of the rollout, which started in September, had been successful and caught more than 18,000 speeding drivers.
"The success of that is actually very disappointing for me to announce," he said.
"We know from the Road Safety Advisory Council and Tas police that speed is the biggest contributor, the biggest reason for deaths and serious injuries on our roads.
"That's 18,000 more people who have learned the lesson the hard way about the importance of slowing down and obeying the speed limit."
As with the previous phase of the program, the units are split between marked trailers and unmarked vehicles with technology provided by Sensys Gatso.
The upgraded units include a boom with cameras able to detect mobile phone users and drivers not wearing their seat belts across six lanes of traffic, which Mr Ferguson said were state of the art.
Distracted driving is one of the major factors in serious and fatal crashes, and the new RSAC campaign tells motorists to "click on your seat belt, store your phone and you're good to go".
Mr Tilyard said this was part of RSAC's ongoing education efforts to shift motorists' attitudes about risky driving behaviours.
"Fortunately, the majority of people out there using our roads are sensible, good road users, but there are some people who are not," Mr Tilyard said.
"It's hard to believe, I know, that there are still people out there who don't wear their seat belts on our roads and they account for about nine per cent of the fatal and serious injuries on our roads.
"Not wearing a seat belt doesn't cause a crash, but the consequences if you haven't got your seat belt on if you do crash even at relatively low speeds are significant."
According to RSAC although there have been fewer fatal accidents in 2023 compared to 2022, serious crashes have surged about 30 per cent and serious motorcycle crashes were up 40 per cent.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Elmer said the new seat belt and phone detection cameras will initially be rolled out on a trial basis, with fines and demerit points in store for offenders.
"Those offences that are detected by these cameras will result in a $362 fine and three demerit points," he said.
"We hope that will be a deterrent...and hopefully they will think twice about using their phone the next time they're behind the wheel."
The state government will continue to roll out further cameras for a total of 16 units.
