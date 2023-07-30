Over 60 finely groomed cats were in attendance at the Jingle in July cat show, hosted by the Tas Feline Association.
Featuring dozens of breeds from British shorthairs to Maine Coons and more, cat lovers from around the state gathered for the highly anticipated judging event at Evandale's War Memorial Hall.
Tas Feline Association vice president Charlotte Hawkes said the show was "pretty much a beauty contest for cats".
"Every cat has a standard that they have to have certain points to be the perfect cat in that breed," Ms Hawkes said.
"It could swing either way depending on what the judge thinks, so it'll be really interesting what they say at the end of the day."
She said she enjoyed how the shows brought like-minded people together.
"Bringing 62 cats here today is a huge effort; it's hard work but it's really fun," she said.
Australian Cat Federation judge Anne Harvey said she judged each cat against a breed standard.
"Sometimes it's really hard, I've just judged the desexed long haired cats and because they don't need to stress about anything, it's the hardest section to judge," Ms Harvey said.
"We've had some really beautiful cats here today and I really enjoy judging."
Ms Harvey has been a judge for the past 15 years, and said she enjoyed handling kittens as she no longer bred cats.
"I get my kitten fix, but it's also nice because it keeps me abreast of what the breeders are working on and what's important to them," Ms Harvey said.
She said judges can watch a breed improve through cat shows by informing exhibitors on characteristics like muscle and bone structure.
"We're not just concentrating on the expression or prettiness, we're looking at the whole structure of the cat informatively."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
