The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian grapes record price in National vintage report

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 28 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Tasmanian wine grape harvest had a record price per tonne for the grapes. File picture
The 2023 Tasmanian wine grape harvest had a record price per tonne for the grapes. File picture

Whatever Tasmanian wine lacks in quantity, only accounting for less than 1 per cent of Australia's total wine grape production, the state more than makes up for in terms of quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.