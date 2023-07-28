Whatever Tasmanian wine lacks in quantity, only accounting for less than 1 per cent of Australia's total wine grape production, the state more than makes up for in terms of quality.
The latest National Vintage Report shows the 2023 Tasmanian wine grape harvest had a record price per tonne for the grapes, despite a 1 per cent drop in production from 2022.
According to the report, Tasmania wine grapes averaged $3377 per tonne compared to the mainland average of just $642 per tonne.
Tasmania's average price per tonne has risen steadily year-on-year but has drastically increased from the 2016 price of $2706 per tonne.
The report found a total of 10,689 tonnes of Tasmanian grapes were crushed in 2023, with an estimated total value of $35,730,344.
Tasmanian Chardonnay was one of the top-performing varieties, averaging a staggering $3397 per tonne, considerably higher than the national average of $520 per tonne.
The report found 38 per cent of all Tasmanian wine in 2023 was sparkling wine, followed by 29 per cent Pinot Noir and 8.2 per cent Chardonnay.
Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies said despite a difficult season that resulted in low yields in many parts of the island, Tasmania's wine producers rose to the challenge.
"The overall 2023 vintage production is very similar to 2022, with many wine-growing areas experiencing significantly lower yields," she said.
"The decrease in yields has been partially offset by newer vineyards starting to come into production, with the island's total vineyard area continuing to expand.
"Due to the vigilance and tireless management of our producers, the quality of the wine grapes harvested this year is reported to be excellent."
