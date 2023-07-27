The Examiner
Home/News/Health

New Health Minister Guy Barnett visits LGH health workers, patients

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 27 2023 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke McCann RN, Hospitals North acting chief executive Fiona Lieutier, Health Minister Guy Barnett, LGH Nursing and Midwifery director Leanne Roberts, and Lynelle Freeman RN, Picture by Paul Scambler
Brooke McCann RN, Hospitals North acting chief executive Fiona Lieutier, Health Minister Guy Barnett, LGH Nursing and Midwifery director Leanne Roberts, and Lynelle Freeman RN, Picture by Paul Scambler

New Health Minister Guy Barnett visited the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) and Ambulance Tasmania on Thursday to meet with frontline health workers and patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.