New Health Minister Guy Barnett visited the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) and Ambulance Tasmania on Thursday to meet with frontline health workers and patients.
Mr Barnett, who was appointed the health portfolio during the cabinet reshuffle last week, said while he understood he had a lot to learn, he was looking forward to the challenge.
"These first few days are all about listening and learning," Mr Barnett said.
"Day two on the job, and I'm really looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum already underway as a result of Premier Jeremy Rockliff's innovative initiatives."
Mr Barnett said the state government was working to "deliver a health system that Tasmanians deserved".
"We know there is more to do, but we are heading in the right direction," he said.
"We are investing a record $8.3 million each and every day, and as a result, we are really seeing those investments pay off."
Mr Barnett said under the direction of the previous Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff, the government had made significant improvements to Tasmania's health care system.
"We've reduced our elective surgery waitlists - a 30 per cent reduction since January 2021 - and we are working hard to reduce our outpatient wait lists also," he said.
"We are also progressing our vision to upgrade the LGH, with $580 million committed by our government over the next 10 years."
Mr Barnett said he acknowledged the role of Tasmanian health workers and thanked them for their service and commitment.
"The LGH is an incredibly important part of the community in Northern Tasmania and I'm proud of the improvements we've seen over the last few years," he said.
"We have bold plans to build a new mental health precinct and expand services at the LGH, including surgical short stay and a new day procedure unit.
"I'm really enjoying hearing from health workers in the North to ensure we continue to deliver a health system that Tasmanians deserve."
