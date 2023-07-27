A Deloraine man remains in custody after a purchase from Wish.com made "with good intentions" went drastically wrong.
David Arron Duggan, 33, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possessing an opened or unsealed container of alcohol on a public street, possessing a firearm while not holding an appropriate firearm licence, possessing cannabis and cannabis seeds, possessing smoking devices, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article, and escaping and resisting police.
Duggan appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 27 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutor Constable Robert Shepherd said Duggan was walking down Meander Valley Road, Deloraine, at 7.30pm on August 18, 2020, when police apprehended him drinking a can of Johnnie Walker whisky.
When police asked Duggan if he had any other items of interest, he produced a "near replica" police-issued pistol with a detachable magazine.
Police could not determine the authenticity of the pistol and attempted to arrest Duggan.
Duggan resisted being taken into custody, saying, "like f--- I am", and ran to his unit.
Constable Shepherd said when police attempted to restrain Duggan, he "struggled violently".
After being detained, Duggan told police that the pistol was "a toy he purchased as a gift".
Duggan told police the replica pistol was a spring-operated gel blaster purchased from Wish.com.
The court heard Duggan had the pistol on his person to "show to his mate", admitting he had two more toy pistols on order from Wish.com.
Constable Shepherd said a search warrant of Duggan's unit was conducted on August 22, 2020, in which drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
Police found a small amount of cannabis in a zip-lock bag and a bong in Duggan's bathroom.
Duggan told police he used cannabis to help him sleep.
Police found two more smoking devices at the residence, which Duggan said "belonged to a friend".
Police also found cannabis seeds in Duggan's pantry, which he said: "he had forgotten about".
Duggan told police he had cancelled his online order of the additional toy pistols.
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan said Duggan had "no intention to use the toy pistol for a nefarious purpose", agreeing with Constable Shepherd that Duggan "had purchased the gel blaster as a gift".
Mr Longergan told the court Duggan accepted he should not have resisted police, saying Duggan panicked under a stressful situation.
Mr Longergan said the court should note that Duggan volunteered information freely to police about his possession of unlawful items.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the matter to July 28.
Until then, Duggan remains in custody.
