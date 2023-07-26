The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Friends of Clifford Craig luncheon raises $4k for medical research

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grahame Foster, Helen Richardson, Michelle Holmes and Vicki Beresford in the kitchen ahead of Thursday's luncheon. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Grahame Foster, Helen Richardson, Michelle Holmes and Vicki Beresford in the kitchen ahead of Thursday's luncheon. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A GP's ascension of Kilimanjaro was recounted over a mountain of sandwiches at a much-loved fundraiser on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.