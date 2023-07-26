A GP's ascension of Kilimanjaro was recounted over a mountain of sandwiches at a much-loved fundraiser on Thursday.
A packed crowd of 120-plus gathered at Kings Meadows Bowls Club for Friends of Clifford Craig's annual soup and sandwich luncheon, which raised $4000 for medical research and new equipment at the LGH.
About 700 sandwiches and seven boilers of soup were consumed as Newstead Medical's Dr Paul Hanson spoke of a recent trip to Africa and his younger years as a GP.
Co-ordinator Vicki Beresford said the luncheon - now in its 13th year - was for a great cause.
"Some of them book a table, bring all their friends, so it's an outing for people," she said.
"Most of them are older people - they get a group together and say 'let's go to the soup and sandwich'."
About 20 volunteers helped prepare the food and festivities.
Friends of Clifford Craig president Helen Richardson said all funds raised went directly to the Clifford Craig Foundation.
"It all goes to research or for buying equipment," Mrs Richardson said.
"No money comes out of that to pay any of us or to pay for food.
"They've bought some new machines in the past three years - and it keeps us out of mischief."
The volunteer group regularly raises $30,000 every year for Clifford Craig, which has funded 200-plus medical research projects valued at more than $7 million.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
