Guy Barnett 'ready for challenge' of toughest cabinet portfolio

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:35pm
New Health Minister Guy Barnett with Dodges Ferry renal patient Wendy on Wednesday. Photo by Ben Seeder
New Health Minister Guy Barnett has said he "jumped at the opportunity" to take on cabinet's toughest portfolio, and has pledged to do the best he can to improve the health of Tasmanians.

