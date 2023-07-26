The Examiner
A search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell at Nabowla uncovered remains

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:04am, first published July 26 2023 - 9:30pm
Police say they have found what are believed to be human remains in bushland near Nabowla after an intensive search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell on July 26.

