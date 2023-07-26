Police say they have found what are believed to be human remains in bushland near Nabowla after an intensive search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell on July 26.
These are yet to be linked to the missing Burnie 14-year-old.
A crime scene has been declared at a property at Scottsdale and another at the scene near Nabowla.
Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said the remains were found on a bushland track within the search area and forensic testing was yet to take place.
"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that remains were located late this afternoon during our extensive search," Commander Chambers said.
"While these have not yet been forensically confirmed, they are believed to be human remains.
"We have been in regular contact with Shyanne-Lee's family throughout the investigative process, and have notified them about this latest development.
"Our thoughts continue to be with them and Shyanne-Lee's loved ones during this difficult time."
Charges have not been laid in relation to the matter according to Tasmania Police, and forensic examinations are being conducted at the scenes.
A total of 180 personnel, including SES volunteers and police recruits, joined the search effort at Nabowla and were supported by aerial and mounted resources.
