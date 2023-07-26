Police have made a possible breakthrough in the search for missing teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who has been missing since April 30.
On July 26 - nearly three months since the Burnie 14-year-old was declared missing - Tasmania Police announced search and rescue personnel had been deployed to scour bushland at Nabowla while a cadaver dog from NSW patrolled the banks of the North Esk River.
Here is how the search unfolded.
April 30
Shyanne-Lee was last seen walking near the Henry Street Bridge over the North Esk River at about 8.30pm, and police said they believed she was visiting friends at Ravenswood.
Several cars were also recorded on CCTV at the time.
May 3
At the first of what would prove to be several press conferences, Sergeant Hamish Woodgate told media that Shyanne-Lee had been staying in youth accommodation at Brisbane Street.
Sergeant Woodgate said the accommodation providers and Shyanne-Lee's friends at Ravenswood raised the alarm with police after several failed attempts at contacting her by phone and social media.
May 4-18
Investigators focused their efforts on the reach of the North Esk River near Henry Street with several high-profile searches taking place.
These included aerial searches using the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, aquatic searches with police divers and sonar equipment and foot patrols along the river bank.
Community volunteers also joined the search effort on May 11, and several "items of interest" were found that day.
These were mobile phones however forensic testing revealed there was no link between the phones and Shyanne-Lee.
The river search was eventually paused on May 18, however police said investigations would continue.
May 23
Police released CCTV footage of three vehicles seen in the Henry Street area at about 9pm on the night Shyanne-Lee disappeared.
Although the footage was blurry, it was hoped members of the public might be able to help identify the cars.
June 4
On a cool Sunday morning, members of the Launceston community gathered at City Park in a show of support for Shyanne-Lee's family.
Her mother, Bobbi-Lee Ketchell made the trip from Burnie from the event and pleaded for her daughter's safe return.
"My heart hurts so much," she said.
"Please come home baby girl."
June 30
Police released footage of what they believed to be the last confirmed sighting of Shyanne-Lee, which shows a person walking along Henry Street.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson confirmed police were still considering the matter a missing persons case however they would not rule out any possibilities.
"We are considering and looking at every single angle," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"We're not ruling anything in and we're not ruling anything out."
July 11
The last of the three cars believed to be related to Shyanne-Lee's disappearance was identified, however police announced there was no link between that and the missing teenager.
July 26
Another high-profile search got underway, with more than 160 personnel searching an area of bushland at Nabowla.
A specialist cadaver dog was also flown in from New South Wales in a renewed search of the North Esk River.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
