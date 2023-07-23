The opposition and the crossbench have taken swipes at the Tasmanian Government after premier Jeremy Rockliff announced his new cabinet.
Labor leader Rebecca White said it was a "desperate move" while independent Lyons MHA John Tucker said the new portfolios amounted to "rewards for failure".
In a statement, Ms White said the state was in for a rough ride under the new health minister, claiming Mr Barnett was responsible for "soaring power prices" and oversaw a "severe worsening" in the housing crisis.
She said the reshuffle was a "desperate move" that would do little to help Tasmanians while the Labor party stood waiting to deliver on "practical plans".
"Jeremy Rockliff's attempted 'reset' does show he's right about one thing," Ms White said.
"Tasmania does need change.
"But with every desperate move from the premier, it's becoming increasingly clear we're not going to get it from this 10-year-old government."
The premier announced on Thursday, July 20 he would give the health portfolio with further changes to the cabinet line up to come.
As of July 23 Guy Barnett now holds that portfolio, exchanging it for state development, while Nic Street is now responsible for stadia events, and housing and construction.
Mr Rockliff said his new health minister was "a very capable minister" and "well-equipped" to lead further reforms of the state's health service.
Madeleine Ogilvie is now responsible for women and the prevention of family violence, with Felix Ellis taking on the racing portfolio.
The premier said the moves were to create a cabinet with skills that better-reflected the priorities of the government, and not a result of poor performance or increased scrutiny on ministers.
"Every single minister faces scrutiny on every single job," Mr Rockliff said.
"What I want to ensure is that our change aligns with the priorities of our government.
"I've had days to work with my colleagues and put together what is a very capable team, which of course I have every confidence in."
Lyons MHA John Tucker also fired back at his former after he and Bass MHA Lara Alexander were singled out as having knocked the government off course when they resigned from the government.
In a statement, the pair said the government needed to "start delivering a genuine change of direction", and Mr Tucker said this was lacking in the reshuffle.
"It seems to be there are rewards for failure," he said.
"I would have hoped that (Jeremy Rockliff) would have changed things a bit more than what he has."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.