Tasmania's Children's Commissioners latest assessment kids in care

By Matt Maloney
July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
The number of Tasmanian children in out-of-home care declined in 2021-22, as did the number of active foster households in the state.
Less than half of the visits by child safety officers to Tasmanian children in out-of-home care in 2021-22 were completed within required time frames, an assessment by the state's Children's Commissioner has shown.

