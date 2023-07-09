The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Launceston Police Station has been given a multi-million dollar overhaul

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several months and $7 million later, upgrades to Launceston Police Station are officially complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.