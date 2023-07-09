Several months and $7 million later, upgrades to Launceston Police Station are officially complete.
Tasmania Police says this has resulted in a "modern, fit-for-purpose" police station that will ensure "first class, now and into the future".
Work on the station, which was first built in 1977 and last overhauled in 2006, began in April 2022 after a state government COVID-19 stimulus grant was awarded in 2020.
Senior Sergeant Mel Death said it had been a long time coming, but as of July 10 the upgraded facilities were fully operational.
The Launceston officer said much of the work was focused on behind-the-scenes features like asbestos removal, a new generator and a new lift, but there were several noticeable improvements to public- and police-facing areas.
"It was a matter of just bringing it up to the 21st century," Senior Sergeant Death said.
"Bringing it up to being more contemporary and more modern to assist with policing operations."
The customer service area, which is the first thing many members of the public see when they attend the police station, has been given a refresh.
The charge suite, which is the first view of the station members of the public see under less-than-auspicious circumstances, has also been modernised and expanded.
This is where a lot of the initial police work, like video interviews, road safety, alcohol and drug testing and fingerprinting takes place.
Officers in the local uniform division have also benefited from new digs, with a new briefing room and equipment storage facilities.
Facilities, including toilets, have also been remodelled to bring them into line with the Disability Discrimination Act.
The lengthy renovation had caused some disruption to the station's day-to-day operations, however, Senior Sergeant Death said staff had taken this in their stride.
"It's been quite a monumental project, given the fact that we've remained working and operating throughout the police station," she said.
"There were times when it was problematic and it disrupted some of our operational work, but we were able to relocate uniform areas to different floors and continue our main business."
Senior Sergeant Death said the upgraded police station sent a positive message to the public as it showed officers were working with the best available facilities.
"It also sends a really good message to our people, that they're working in a facility that we've been able to upgrade and make more modern and contemporary," she said.
