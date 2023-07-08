The Examiner
Ravenswood man arrested for alleged West Tamar, Western Junction thefts

Updated July 8 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 10:30am
Police allege a Ravenswood man stole about $80,000 worth of property in June. Picture file
A Ravenswood man was detained to appear at a special session at Launceston Magistrates Court in connection with a series of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts on Friday, July 7.

