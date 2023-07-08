A Ravenswood man was detained to appear at a special session at Launceston Magistrates Court in connection with a series of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts on Friday, July 7.
In a statement released to the media, police said they charged the 28-year-old with 23 offences after he allegedly committed a series of crimes across West Tamar and Western Junction in June.
These comprise 11 counts of burglary, nine counts of stealing and three counts of motor vehicle stealing.
The Examiner understands the man allegedly stole a car from the airport during the spree.
Investigators estimated the total value of stolen property at about $80,000 and after several searches recovered "a large quantity" of stolen power tools.
Police say most of the stolen goods were returned to their owners.
Police say they arrested the man and he was due to appear in an out-of-hours hearing at the magistrates court on Friday.
Anybody with information about the series of thefts is asked to contact the Launceston Criminal Investigation Branch on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
