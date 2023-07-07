Calls are growing louder for German supermarket giant ALDI to bring its rock-bottom prices to Tasmania - first stop Launceston.
ALDI has stores in every state and territory bar Tasmania and the Northern Territory, but is yet to respond to impassioned pleas for an Apple Isle expansion.
In a recent poll asking The Examiner readers what they'd like to see in the old Sanity store, nearly a third of respondents nominated ALDI.
Specifically, a six-storey mini ALDI, due to the Charles Street tenancy's 101 square metre profile.
Asked whether a Launceston store was in the works, an ALDI spokesperson said: "While we are always looking to bring the ALDI difference to more communities, we have no current plans to open stores in Tasmania."
Nearly as many respondents nominated Portuguese chicken franchise Nando's, which has two stores in Hobart, but is yet to establish a presence in the North.
Speculation about a new store on the corner of Wellington and Canning streets has lingered for years, however, Nando's has not yet moved to confirm whether a Launceston outlet is on the horizon.
Global Mexican chain Guzman Y Gomez also didn't confirm whether it was considering branching out into Tasmania.
The poll also recorded strong responses for Krispy Kreme, whose doughnuts arrived in BP stores across the state one year ago, and grilled chicken chain Oporto, which has stores in every state and territory bar Tasmania and the NT.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
