For more than 50 years, Jeffrey Hockley has been a mainstay of the Launceston arts scene and a key figure driving the industry forward.
During that time he has acted in 36 productions, directed 32, and worked as the lighting designer for 46 local theatre productions and musicals.
Recently, Mr Hockley was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to community theatre, an honour that he said is "a little overwhelming but very humbling".
"To think that someone has taken the trouble to look at what I've done and do something about it is quite special and I am really grateful," he said.
"The overwhelming part was going back and thinking about all the things I have done. I realised I have done a lot.
"I'm very lucky in that respect because people have let me do these things."
Mr Hockley said since he first moved to Launceston from South Australia in 1972, the local arts scene had grown "enormously".
"There's a lot more theatre and dance companies than there used to be, more opportunities to learn, and many more facilities to perform in or see a show at," he said.
"Which means there is a lot more opportunity for people to do things than there used to be before.
"During the 80s and 90s, I did musicals for Launceston College, and it was quite difficult to get students to be in it, it just wasn't cool.
"Now, lots of colleges do musicals and there are 200 plus students in a chorus, so they have to do two choruses. Things have certainly changed for the better."
Mr Hockley said the growing arts scene in Launceston has helped to make the city a "better place to live".
"These days there are so many things that are on to choose from. Whereas in the past, you might get one show every few months, because that's how long it took to do a show," he said.
"National and even international acts want to come here because we have the kind of culture that can support that kind of thing, which would have never happened a few years ago."
Over the journey, Mr Hockely said there have been many highlights, including a one-year post-graduate stint at the world-acclaimed theatrical school NIDA in 2012.
"I've enjoyed my time on the scene immensely," he said.
"And if I made some small contribution to whatever it was, while I was there with whatever I was doing. I'm happy.
"The experiences I have had, apart from front-of-house, have encompassed a lot of things - except for dance, I don't dance and I don't sing.
"I can watch, and I can judge you singing and dancing, but don't ask me to do it myself."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.