Police find alleged Mole Creek armed robbers in Bishopsbourne

Two people have been taken into custody following an alleged armed robbery in Mole Creek on Monday afternoon.
The pair allegedly went into a Mole Creek home about 3.50pm and threatened the occupants with a firearm.
One resident received minor injuries in what is believed to be a targeted incident.
The offenders then allegedly left the home in a vehicle.
Police then enlisted the services of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and drone operators to hunt for the offenders, who were eventually found in Bishopsbourne about 7pm.
"Police thank people in Bishopsbourne for their patience while police were conducting the search," Tasmania Police said in a statement.
Mole Creek was also at the centre of a dangerous driving incident last week.
