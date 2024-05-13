The Examiner
Woman that mowed down boyfriend after lovers' quarrel was drunk: Coroner

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 5:18pm
Jari Wise, 26, died after being struck by a van driven by his on-off girlfriend, Melissa Oates, in 2020. Picture: Facebook
There is no evidence that a Huon Valley man jumped in front of his girlfriend's van or that she had targeted him deliberately when she fatally struck the young man after a lovers' quarrel four years ago, a coroner's inquest has found.

