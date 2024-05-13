Woman that mowed down boyfriend after lovers' quarrel was drunk: Coroner

There is no evidence that a Huon Valley man jumped in front of his girlfriend's van or that she had targeted him deliberately when she fatally struck the young man after a lovers' quarrel four years ago, a coroner's inquest has found.
Twenty-six year-old Jari Wise died in February 2020 after a minivan driven by his girlfriend Melissa Oates struck him causing massive injuries.
The incident took place on Wilmot Road at Huonville, when both parties were intoxicated after attending a party at a friend's place.
Mr Wise had chosen to walk home after an argument between the pair.
The report published on Monday by Coroner Robert Webster brought an end to the case, during which family and friends of Mr Wise had suggested that claims the young man jumped in front of the approaching van were false, and that he had been deliberately targeted by Ms Oates following the argument.
Mr Webster found that Ms Oates was travelling at an "excessive speed" of over 110kmh when she hit him, and had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.
"She was plainly very intoxicated. She should never have been driving," Mr Webster wrote.
Ms Oates was not wearing her prescription glasses at the time of the collision, Mr Webster concluded.
"I am satisfied her vision for driving was impaired without them."
He also found that there was a "complete absence" of any evidence that Mr Wise jumped into the path of the vehicle deliberately.
The inquest found that, after hitting Mr Wise, Ms Oates returned to her friends and told them that she had "hit the c--t".
But the coroner stopped short of suggesting that Ms Oates had deliberately targeted her on-off boyfriend after a lovers' quarrel.
Ms Oates pleaded guilty in 2021 to serious driving offences related to the incident, and was sentenced to 14 months' prison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.