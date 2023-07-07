Police have charged a man they say was behind a ram raid at a Beaconsfield gold processing plant.
A 30-year-old St Leonards man has been charged with Criminal Code damage, trespass, motor vehicle stealing and attempted stealing after allegedly ramming a secure gate the facility in a stolen front-end loader.
Police say the man stole the heavy machinery from Flowery Gully in March 2023 before attempting to steal copper wiring.
Investigators say nothing was stolen from the site, but a 22,000 volt transformer was destroyed in the attempt.
Police estimate repairs the damaged transformer will cost in excess of $500,000 to repair, and officers say power to the site was restored in June.
The man has been bailed to appear at Launceston Magistrates Court on August 23.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
