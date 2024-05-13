Plans to tear down textile mill fall flat with public ahead of council vote

Plans to demolish the former James Nelson textile mill proved unpopular with the community, with an eye-watering number of objections lodged against the proposal.
A development application, set to be tabled at the City of Launceston council meeting on May 16, received 78 representations against it while plans were exhibited early 2024.
Alongside traffic issues and concerns over the Mowbray development's impact on adjoining properties, one of the main issues at stake was the demolition itself.
Some residents said the building's facade should be preserved and heritage-listed, as "a good example of modern post war industrial design".
Council planning officers acknowledged there was some merit to arguments about the site's historic nature, but said it was too late to nominate the facade for heritage protection.
They also said the developers had "advised unequivocally" the facade could not be retained nor used in the future precinct.
Other residents said it remained "uncertain" how much of the building would be demolished - an assertion the council officers found "disingenuous".
"The proposal plans clearly show the complete removal of the existing buildings," the planning officers said.
"To suggest that this was not clear is disingenuous."
Council officers said, in the absence of a heritage listing, there was no scope under planning legislation to reject the application.
As such they recommended the application be approved, subject to proponents Streetwise Developments lodging revised plans that included further detail about lighting.
The future plans for the site at 298-308 Invermay Road, Mowbray - which also include a neighbouring lot at 25-29 Cadorna Street - are to replace the former textile mill with 21 workshop and storage sheds.
Director of Streetwise Developments Allan Virieux previously told The Examiner his original plans were for housing, however contamination from a neighbouring site rendered that idea impossible.
