Launceston's CBD is fuller than ever as another big-name retailer sets up shop in the mall.
Global jewellery giant Pandora quietly took over the former Telstra store last month, adding to the string of jewellery shops in Brisbane Street.
The company's arrival coincides with an "all-time low" for CBD shop vacancies, and comes just months after Launceston was named Australia's best regional town centre.
"I'd take it as a strong indicator that there's still quite a lot of confidence in Launceston," Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer William Cassidy said.
"[Pandora's arrival and the recent award] are an advertisement to the rest of Australia that we're open for business and welcome new businesses in Launceston."
Launceston established itself as an elite foodie destination in 2021 when it became a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
The city boasts several thriving hospitality hotspots such as George Street and the Kingsway, but Mr Cassidy believes the city could yet reach greater heights.
"Our food offerings in the CBD have increased so much more over the past year," Mr Cassidy said.
"It would be wonderful to see some more food offerings in the mall itself, and I think with plans for the Birchalls building, we will see more food offerings come to the mall," he said.
READ MORE: Launceston's most misleading place names
Mr Cassidy believed plans for the empty Birchalls site were being finalised ahead of an impending announcement, and said a project aiming to boost greenery in the CBD was also progressing well.
"The implementation plan for the urban greening strategy should be completed shortly," he said.
"We'll see our city grow greener which will make it an even better place to visit, shop and engage in social activity."
Pandora was contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.