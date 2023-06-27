A mainstay of Launceston's CBD is gone, but something good is coming.
Sanity wound up its Charles Street CD and DVD store in April as part of a national move to close about 50 physical stores.
At the time, Sanity owner Ray Itaoui said a consumer shift towards digital content had made it "impossible to continue" the brand's physical stores.
The 101 square metre shop has since sat empty, but has not gone without interest.
Leasing agent Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap, said he expected another national retailer would snap up the chance to trade from the Charles Street shop.
"We have been dealing with some other national brands, but haven't quite struck a deal just yet," Mr Shepherd said.
"The rent is geared to attract a national tenant, and where it is it deserves a national being right next to Target.
"The year before we leased to Williams and a few years prior to that Michael Hill - we've got a nice stretch of national tenants along there now."
Mr Shepherd, who is also running a national auction campaign for the Repco building near Kmart, said commercial property in Launceston was still trading well despite rising interest rates.
"The market's been buoyant," he said.
"Generally we've experienced good strong activity in the marketplace - there's still certainly a lot of money out there and buyers are cognisant of the new times we're in."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
