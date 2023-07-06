The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's most misleading place names, from Windmill Hill to Five Ways

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't take these Launceston place names literally.
Don't take these Launceston place names literally.

There's a select group of Launceston places that deliver exactly what they promise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.