There's a select group of Launceston places that deliver exactly what they promise.
Riverside is beside the river, Punchbowl looks like a punch bowl, and as for East, South and West Launceston, well, no explanation is required.
But some place names just don't stack up to scrutiny.
Here are eight of our favourites - what are yours?
To its credit, Windmill Hill has always been a hill.
But there's absolutely no sign of a windmill, and there hasn't been for almost 200 years.
Still, the name evokes lovely imagery and the rhyming pattern is near unparalleled in Launceston.
Even the shallowest of research into the Tamar River reveals that it is, in fact, an estuary.
For reference, an estuary has more salt content than you'd find in a freshwater river, but not as much as you'd find in seawater.
It's named after the River Tamar in the UK, which is, pleasingly, actually a river.
Situated at the top of Wellington Street near South Launceston, this intersection is notorious for only having four ways.
You count them. Four.
But it's not even the most brazenly-misnamed place in Launceston because just a few hundred metres up the road there's...
Again, four.
There were six, but we're going back 40-plus years here.
At some point we need to accept that these are just regular intersections.
If there ever was a King, his Meadows have surely been buried somewhere beneath the Bunnings at Connector Park Drive.
Long live the King.
Broadly speaking this suburb may be young, but in Tasmanian terms it's fast approaching 200 years, making it something of an old hat.
According to ABS, its residents are also significantly older than those in neighbouring suburbs Kings Meadows, South Launceston and St Leonards.
If you have some spare time one Saturday morning, grab yourself a coffee from Cuccina and take a quick stroll through Brickfields.
You'll find some of the best trees in Tasmania, the most scenic park to drive a car past in all of Launceston, a cute little playground, and absolutely no bricks.
Not even one.
Driving through the Bass Highway you'll be lucky to find a good spot to pull over, let alone somewhere to settle in for the night and have a warm meal.
The hotel this area was named after burned down in 1930 and they say travellers have been restless ever since.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.