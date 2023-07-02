The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

TasTAFE and the Australian Education Union set to negotiate contracts

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AEU claims a seven per cent pay rise will help ease staffing issues, however TasTAFE CEO Grant Dreher says hiring rates are strong. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, Paul Scambler
The AEU claims a seven per cent pay rise will help ease staffing issues, however TasTAFE CEO Grant Dreher says hiring rates are strong. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, Paul Scambler

A seven per cent pay rise and increasing superannuation to 17 per cent are among a raft of measures the Australian Education Union claims will stem the tide of teachers leaving TasTAFE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.