Monopoly rule 'the perfect answer' to development in Launceston

I have the perfect answer to any hotel developer wishing to build in Launceston.
It therefore should stop any arguments or banter. There's international laws governing this.
Have you ever played Monopoly?
The rule states that to put a hotel on a street or road, you must firstly have four houses on the same property.
That's the resolution. The rules are clear. Any hotel request should pass immediately.
Build four houses on the block.
After they're built, hand the houses back to the bank and build a hotel.
Problem solved.
This is one of the best pieces of journalism (The Examiner, June 30) I have read in some time and hope it sets a precedence for other leaders in our community.
Sharing the history and human side of Commander Kate Chambers has been an eye opening, interesting and enjoyable read.
Plus provided me with some faith in the future of our police force.
Due to a number of aspects I believe she has the capacity and clearly the desire, to lead our police force forward in a fair, just and respectful manner for all, including the community and colleagues.
Total respect for you Commander Kate Chambers.
Craig Thomson (The Examiner, June 25) is spot on.
Our public schools are shamefully underfunded and consequently unable to meet the learning needs of so many students.
While this continues, our students cannot be provided with the timely support - for example, psychologists, speech pathologists and social workers - they need.
That's why it's impossible to understand why both federal and state governments continue to dole out more money to private schools, when so many of them clearly don't need it.
Compare the physical environment of a private school alone to that of a public school and the disadvantage is blatantly obvious.
Compare wait times for access to professional support between public and private students and the difference is shocking.
Our governments - both state and federal - need to fix this huge disadvantage, in both the short term and the long term.
All our students deserve access to a quality education because education is empowering, a game changer and a right.
Apparently, one must be quite a lucky 'Swiftie' to obtain a swift ticket to Taylor Swift's 2024 Melbourne and/or Sydney concerts?
Chapter 1, Section 59 of the Australian Constitution give the English Monarch (presently Charles) the power to disallow any Australian law within one year.
The Governor General informs the houses of Parliament of the disallowance and the law is annulled.
Chapter 1, Section 60 states that without the King's assent an Australian law has no force.
The Voice is not seeking such power: it asks only to be heard.
The Australian Constitution is not a museum exhibit or a sacred text.
It can be altered by referendum to improve the lives of Australians.
When Australians vote Yes to the Voice, we vote to allow first nations people a fraction of the access to parliament we have gifted to the king of England.
