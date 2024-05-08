Launceston taking part in global preventative stroke drug trial

Launceston is at the forefront of a global study testing the potential of a new drug for preventing ischemic stroke.
About 15,000 participants are involved in the study globally, with the aim to see if the new drug is safe and useful in reducing the risk of future ischemic stroke in participants compared to a placebo (tablet with no active drug) in addition to standard care.
The study commenced in January 2024 at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), facilitated by the Clifford Craig Foundation.
Staff specialist in acute medicine and stroke Dinesh Tryambake said the drug being tested was a new blood thinner.
"Stroke is the second most common cause of morbidity in Australia," Dr Tryambake said.
"We're looking at if this helps in the long term prevention of a stroke. Patients will get either this new drug or a placebo and we'll follow them for two to three years."
According to Menzies Institute for Medical Research In 2020, more than 27,000 Australians experienced stroke for the first time.
Tasmania also has one of the highest incidences of stroke per capita in the country.
Co-lead of the study and staff specialist in acute medicine and stroke Mahesh Dhakal said there was a benefit to including other countries.
"Suppose if this drug is proven to be beneficial and we don't study it in Australia, then we don't have evidence for Australian people," Dr Dhakal said.
"It's already looking very promising and we want evidence for our group of people as well, so that's why it's so important to be wide-spreading.
The project is open to male and female participants 40-years-old and over who meet the requirements.
Patients who present to hospital with either a stroke or transient ischemic attack and agree to join the study will be given an experimental drug or placebo, in addition to standard of care.
