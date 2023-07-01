The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sandra Tsakissiris on why she started Quadrant Mall's Dragonfly Tea Atelier

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 2 2023 - 11:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"To me, pouring tea is how I show people love," says Sandra Tsakissiris owner of the Dragonfly Tea Atelier. Picture by Rod Thompson.
"To me, pouring tea is how I show people love," says Sandra Tsakissiris owner of the Dragonfly Tea Atelier. Picture by Rod Thompson.

When you enter the Dragonfly Tea Atelier in Quadrant Street Mall, you enter a space that has a sweet smell of baked goods, the clinking of ceramics and soft, lush furnishings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.