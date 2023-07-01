When you enter the Dragonfly Tea Atelier in Quadrant Street Mall, you enter a space that has a sweet smell of baked goods, the clinking of ceramics and soft, lush furnishings.
Amidst the gentle buzz of chatter, you'll notice owner Sandra Tsakissiris flying in and out of the kitchen as she tends to guests who are either enjoying a high tea or other delights.
The shop opened two years ago and is all about "giving people a place to breathe, a place to relax, to take time out of their schedule and just sit quietly," Mrs Tsakissiris said.
The concept for the atelier came to her in a dream, right down to the antique decor, the colours of the wall and even the logo.
After the dream, she realised that this was what she was meant to do.
"The shop itself is the culmination of everything that I've learned," she said.
Sandra Tsakissiris was born in Germany where having coffee and cake "is a big part of the culture."
When her parents would host friends over, it was her job to bring out the coffee or tea.
"So I've always played hostess from a young age and the shop's really just pulled all of that together" she said.
"To me, pouring tea is how I show people love."
In spite of our raging obsession with the bean, you won't hear the loud grinding of a coffee machine at the Dragonfly.
It's something that catches her customers by surprise but it's all in keeping with the kind of space that she's trying to create.
Coffee culture is all about being on the go and getting an "instant buzz," she said. But tea is about talking, connecting, thinking, reading, or sharing problems.
"It just gives you that time to enjoy the ritual even when you make it at home."
With the dream came not only the concept but also the name.
"Dragonflies only live for a season and for me this is just my season in my life."
"It's not going to be there forever and I'm not going to be there forever. It's just a moment in my life that I run the shop and do what I'm doing."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
