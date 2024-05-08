'It should feel like a home at school': Support hub for students opens

Launceston Christian School opened a student support hub on Friday, 3 called 464 Dedication.
Associations and founders of the school, students and parents were excited to see the new space and celebrated with a morning tea and tour.
Head of student support, Eliza Lovelock said the aim was to create a safe haven for students "to be themselves".
"It should feel like a home at school for students who are vulnerable," she said.
"[It] is a pleasant work space for students and staff when a classroom or an office is not the right fit."
With three floors, Ms Lovelock said the space catered to the diverse needs of students.
"To flourish at school, everyone needs different things," she said.
"Some people need space and time, some people need extra help with learning - others need a comfortable and quiet space.
"Many collaborative meetings across different staff teams happen here to support holistic flourishing of students."
Ms Lovelock said there are many branches in the support team.
"The educational support unit, well-being, culturally and linguistically diverse, the rite journey, and student leadership council - all these different branches support students to thrive at school," she said.
Year 11 and 12 students said they were happy with their school's new addition.
Student Lea Kibbel said the support house was a essential feature to the school.
"It's crucial that schools have spaces like this," Lea said.
"Students have so many pressures today - it's good that there are places to come and be able to talk about what we might be worried about."
Student Kaitlyn Black said the hub demonstrated genuine care for students.
"464 is a great balanced space - it brings comfort and has a homely feel that you don't get in the classroom," she said.
"It shows us that the school cares by having tailored programs they invest in."
