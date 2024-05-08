Four children charged over string of alleged offences, crash blocks street

Four youths - one aged 12 - have been charged over a string of alleged thefts committed across Launceston early May.
Police said the group - three girls aged 12-years-old, 16-years-old and 17-years-old and one 16-year-old boy - were believed to be responsible for at least 10 incidents which included shoplifting and stealing.
The 16-year-old girl was charged with one count of stealing with force and seven counts of stealing.
The 17-year-old was charged with one count each of stealing and trespass, while the 12-year-old was charged with three counts each of stealing and assaulting police.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with one count of motor vehicle stealing.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the group would be dealt with according to provisions in the Youth Justice Act.
David Street at Newstead was temporarily closed after a single-vehicle crash blocked the roadway on Wednesday, May 8.
No serious injuries were sustained in the crash, which was reported by Tasmania Police about 10am that morning.
Police closed the street between Douglas Street and Elphin Road for about 20 minutes while the vehicle was moved out of the roadway.
