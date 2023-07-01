A 54-year-old Legana woman is set to face court for drink driving after police allege she blew more than four times the legal limit on Thursday, June 29.
Police say an off-duty officer reported the woman's driving behaviour, and she was pulled over in the Legana Shopping Centre car park shortly before 6pm.
The "heavily intoxicated" woman required medical assistance according to police, who say she was taken to the Launceston General Hospital.
A bystander told The Examiner that the woman was still waiting for an ambulance when they visited the shopping centre after 8pm that evening.
The police presence was noticeable, they said, as the shopping centre was quiet at the time.
The bystander said officers had covered the woman with jackets and somebody had brought out a blanket, however they believed it was still too long for anybody to be lying on cold concrete "regardless of the cause".
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded apparent temperatures between 5.5-6.9 degrees in Launceston from 6.30-8.30pm that night.
Police claim the woman was breath tested at the hospital and returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.211, four times the legal limit of 0.05.
The woman has been summonsed and will appear at Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date, where police say they will charge her with one count of driving under the influence and one count of exceeding 0.05.
This is the second high-range drink driver intercepted by police in the wider Launceston area this week, with officers claiming another woman was pulled over on the Batman Highway in a separate incident.
Police say that woman, a disqualified driver, returned a BAC of 0.216.
