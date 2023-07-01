The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

A Legana woman is set to face court on a high-range drink driving charge

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say they intercepted a drink driver at Legana, and an eyewitness confirmed reports of a long wait for an ambulance. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police say they intercepted a drink driver at Legana, and an eyewitness confirmed reports of a long wait for an ambulance. Picture by Paul Scambler

A 54-year-old Legana woman is set to face court for drink driving after police allege she blew more than four times the legal limit on Thursday, June 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.