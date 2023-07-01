Tasmania Police are keen to talk to a hiker who was in the Philosopher Falls area on June 18 as the search for a missing Belgian bush walker continues.
ATVs will search a number of tracks around the falls, near Waratah, on Saturday as the search for Celine Cremer becomes more and more grim.
Police said they are continuing to investigate Ms Cremer's movements from June 17, until she was reported missing on June 26.
"A number of members of the public who have accessed the walking track since June 17 have contacted police outlining there observations while at the location," police said.
"Police would like to speak to a walker who was at Philosopher Falls around 2:30 pm on Sunday , June 18," police said on Saturday.
"This person is not in any trouble but we urge you to make contact as you may be able to assist us in establishing Ms Cremer's movements prior to her going missing.
"If you believe you are this person please phone police on 131 444 and reference missing person Celine Cremer.
"Police would like to thank those who have come forward with information."
The Philosopher Falls walking track at Waratah remains closed to the public.
