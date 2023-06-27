Police have urged drivers to use common sense as KFC works to stop drive-thru traffic blocking a major road in Launceston.
KFC's Kings Meadows store sits outside a busy stretch of Hobart Road, which can carry up to 20,000 vehicles on a daily basis.
At peak times, KFC's drive-thru queue extends beyond the KFC driveway and banks up in the left-hand lane of Hobart Road.
This road is marked 'no standing'.
Vehicles stuck in the left-hand lane must indicate and merge with traffic in the right-hand lane to continue along Hobart Road.
In the past few months, a sign has been erected at KFC's driveway entrance - 'no queuing past this point' - in an effort to minimise traffic congestion.
However, the sign has not yet eliminated the problem.
A KFC spokesperson said work was being done to ensure drive-thru traffic was kept off the main road.
"KFC Kings Meadows is currently undergoing renovations to accommodate the growing number of locals heading in for a feed," a KFC spokesperson said.
"Among other exciting new changes, KFC Kings Meadows will soon be fitted with a dual-lane drive-thru which will allow more cars to queue on site."
The stretch of road outside KFC has previously been identified as a crash hotspot.
Tasmania Police said it would continue to monitor the situation, and warned that drivers may be subject to an infringement notice if queuing became an "ongoing issue".
"There are existing 'no standing' signs which cover this stretch of road which should be complied with," Acting Sergeant Ashlee Goss said.
"A commonsense approach should be observed, and drivers should be respectful of other road users."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
