City of Launceston council to discuss Albert Hall budget in confidence

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:05am, first published 4:30am
Updated costs relating to the Albert Hall redevelopment will remain under wraps for now. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Updated costs relating to the Albert Hall redevelopment will remain under wraps for now. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Questions about the ongoing Albert Hall redevelopment have been answered by the City of Launceston council, with further discussions behind closed doors expected at the next meeting.

