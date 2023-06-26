The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bhutanese refugee gains support from Migrant Resource Centre

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirmala Rai moved to Launceston as a refugee in 2017 and has gained confidence through the support of programs at the Migrant Resource Centre. Supplied picture
Nirmala Rai moved to Launceston as a refugee in 2017 and has gained confidence through the support of programs at the Migrant Resource Centre. Supplied picture

Nirmala Rai is embracing life since arriving to Launceston after nearly three decades in a refugee camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.