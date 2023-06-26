Nirmala Rai is embracing life since arriving to Launceston after nearly three decades in a refugee camp.
She and her family escaped Bhutan for Nepal, where she stayed in a refugee camp for 27 years.
During that time, she also gave birth to her three children.
"We didn't get anything, there wasn't good education, we suffered there and had struggles as a refugee," Ms Rai said.
Depending on the support of organisations for basics, Ms Rai said they sacrificed being able to do the things they wanted.
"There weren't many opportunities," she said.
READ MORE: Man found hurt on railway track has died
She arrived to Australia as a single mother with her two daughters in 2017, while her son had decided to move to the United States.
"I decided to come here for a better life for my kids," she said.
Ms Rai had heard about Launceston from her father and brother, who had moved to the city in 2013.
"They said Launceston is the best place to come and live. It's a small city, beautiful, there's people who give a helping hand," Ms Rai said.
"There's lots of opportunities for those that want to do things with their lives."
She was faced with a language barrier in a strange, new country without education, but was able to gain the support of the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC).
It gave her the basics, including a community and help with English.
She took part in the Settlement Engagement and Transition Support Program (SETs), delivered by IntoWork Australia through MRC, which helps vulnerable migrants in their first five years in Australia.
On average MRC North supports 400 migrants in Launceston each year.
Ms Rai said the program, which also helped her to find a home, boosted her confidence settling into Australia.
"It helped us to settle in and to become independent," she said.
"We got to seek help but we don't need to rely on them."
SETs Practice Leader Senka Alderson has worked in the program for the past 14 years.
"The progression you see from people when they first arrive with their English, to after they've been in the program - sometimes they're not even using interpreters. It's lovely to see people settling in and making a new life for themselves," Ms Alderson said.
Now, Ms Rai is a full-time support worker at Community Care Tasmania after learning English and being placed in an Aged Care and Disability Course through MRC North.
"I'm willing to learn new things everyday," Ms Rai said.
"I like being around different groups of people from different places, multicultural, it means I get to learn every day."
She said her life had changed for the better since living in Australia.
"I have my mum and dad, sisters and my eldest brother, younger brother and his family here now," she said.
"I have never thought these things would happen.
There is lots of opportunities for everyone in Australia. If we have any goals, we can achieve here in Australia ... There is still a lot I want to do here."
Ms Rai said she encouraged other migrants to seek help, such as through SETs.
"There's always a helping hand and support, but we have to go and find it," she said.
"We have equal rights and opportunity in Australia, and respect."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.