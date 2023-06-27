Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania hosted an exhibition at the Launceston Library on Monday in support of survivors and victims of torture, hosting a collection of works from staff and clients from migrant and refugee backgrounds.
Monday was also the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, which marked the moment in 1987 when the UN convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment came into effect.
Among those were works from Afghan artist Sakina Parsa, who arrived in Australia in April last year.
She said her work explored the transformative power of artistic expression for wellbeing and emotional healing.
"I hope my artwork serves as an invitation to connect viewers with themselves and others on a deeper level," Ms Parsa said.
"I aim to create a space for viewers to question, reflect, and examine the complexities of our shared humanity."
Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania chief executive officer Gillian Long said June 26 was a day for people to pay their respects to those who have endured unimaginable experiences of torture.
"The exhibition that we have is to honour the people who are survivors of torture and their families and friends, and also to honour the victims who haven't survived as well," Dr Long said.
"Some of our clients have been working with our staff to create pieces of art that reflect the theme of finding freedom, which was the theme of this year's refugee week which was last week."
She said an important part of the day was highlighting the services available for rehabilitation following their experiences.
"In Australia, there is an organisation in each state that's been funded by the Australian Government to provide services to support people who've experienced torture," Dr Long said.
"Those services include counselling, group activities, community development activities, and also educating the broader community about what people have experienced."
Among those services available is the Phoenix Centre, a specialised mental health and wellbeing service that provides therapy and support for torture survivors.
Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania senior health and wellbeing worker Irene Mukiira said the majority of the people they support have witnessed or directly experienced torture.
"We offer various services like individual and family counselling, group sessions where we bring community members together to enhance their social connection, as well as art and yoga therapy," Ms Mukiira said.
"The Phoenix Centre is the only certified organisation in Tasmania with specialists who offer services to people from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds."
The exhibition will be on display until Sunday.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
