Delete any suspicious correspondence from your account or block the account on social media.

Never send personal information via social media, email or SMS.

Never click on or log onto your government accounts via links in emails or text messages. Instead use logins provided on legitimate webpages.

If you receive any suspicious correspondence stop and call 1800 008 540 to check if it was the ATO speaking with you.

Report any suspicious contact claiming to be from the ATO to ReportScams@ato.gov.au and delete the correspondence from your account or block the account on social media.

If you have paid money or provided personal information to a scammer, phone us on 1800 008 540 to make a report