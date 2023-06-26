As tax time approaches, scammers are doubling down on their efforts to con innocent Australians according to experts.
The Bank of Queensland (BOQ) Launceston branch is warning anyone and everyone to be on the lookout this end of financial year as fraudsters use new tactics.
BOQ Launceston Branch owner and manager, Tony Barnard, said that its becoming difficult to differentiate between what is legitimate with the increasingly insidious techniques employed by deceptive scammers.
"What we're seeing is that these scammers are doing things like posing as the ATO on social media and offering help and advice on issues like tax and superannuation," he said.
"Both these examples are disguises so the scammer can con their victims into providing their personal information, such as their bank details or TFN."
Mr Barnard said locals should be aware that although ATO may occasionally contact you over the phone, email, SMS or post, they will never ask you to share your personal information via these channels.
Another "frighteningly common" scam is the scammer pretending to be from the ATO and claiming there is a warrant for their victim's arrest, according to Mr Barnard.
In these situations they will pressure the victim to comply with their requests, asking them to pay an immediate 'fine' typically using a gift card and claiming the police will arrest them if they don't pay.
"These are not the tactics of the ATO; they will never place consistent pressure on individuals, such as instilling a fear of missing out or creating a sense of urgency," he said.
"If you're ever asked for payment using a gift card, this is a clear sign it's a scam, so end the interaction immediately."
The best tips from BOQ were to think twice when it comes to unsolicited calls, emails or text messages from sources such as the ATO, their super fund or bank.
"If you're concerned about a potential scam, take action and get to the bottom of it sooner rather than later," Mr Barnard said.
"Talk to a trusted family member or friend and visit your nearest bank branch."
How you can protect yourself from tax time scams:
For helpful resources on scam awareness and the latest alerts on active scams, visit ato.gov.au/scams
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
