The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston College students to compete in Rostrum Voice of Youth Final

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston College students Oliver Tiernan and Kuba Meikle, who will represent Tasmania at the Rostrum Voice of Youth national final in Melbourne. Picture supplied
Launceston College students Oliver Tiernan and Kuba Meikle, who will represent Tasmania at the Rostrum Voice of Youth national final in Melbourne. Picture supplied

Two Launceston College students will compete for the national Rostrum Voice of Youth title in Melbourne after winning the state final mid-June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.