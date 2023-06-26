Two Launceston College students will compete for the national Rostrum Voice of Youth title in Melbourne after winning the state final mid-June.
Senior students will deliver a prepared speech articulating their own spin on a given topic, as well as a three minute impromptu speech, allowing students only fifteen minutes to prepare a compelling argument on a given subject.
The juniors deliver a six minute prepared speech as well as a short notice speech.
Senior competitor and Launceston College student Kuba Meikle said he was keen to see what the other states were like.
"I'll be with the best young public speakers from across Australia, so it will be like the platform I've never had the opportunity to experience before," Kuba said.
He'll be joined by Launceston College student Oliver Tiernan, who will be representing Tasmania in the junior competition.
Kuba said he'll be giving a prepared speech on how the constitution was outdated.
"I'm not focusing on the Voice referendum, but just the actual way we change it, and how it's really silly that we have to send it to a referendum," he said.
"With the short notice speeches, you won't know until the day."
He said preparation for the competition involved coordinating his topic of choice with his English teacher and lots of practice.
"I'll say it in front of my parents 20 times, that's how you memorise it...it's like studying for an exam to some degree."
Kuba said the rostrum, and debating programs in schools in general helped build cohesive and meaningful arguments.
"I've always described it as winning an argument but still sounding posh," Kuba said.
"Public speaking is very useful, you use it all the time in the workplace and as a waiter, I need to know how to talk to people and sound good and not nervous."
Throughout the competitions, Kuba said he's been able to make connections and friends through other competitors and judges.
"You get to meet all these amazing people, I've been doing rostrum with one of the other people from the state final for three years," Kuba said.
"You get to build these great friendships.
"It doesn't matter if you're a public or a private school student, you're put on a level playing field so everyone should apply and speak."
The national final takes place in Melbourne on July 29.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
