Ten of Tasmania's top emerging artists will exhibit their varied and exceptional works at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) this month as part of the museum's new RISE initiative.
The biennial program is designed to provide a platform for the State's "most collectable" emerging artists.
On display are some of Tasmania's most anticipated up-and-coming talents, including Katie Barron, Travis Bell, Harrison Bowe, Elizabeth Braid, Eloise Daintree, Katelyn Geard, Eddie James, Lorna Quinn, Frances Reeve Palmer and Stephanie Reynolds.
The diverse works range across artistic mediums, from dresses crafted entirely of paper to felt sculptures of human heads, ceramic sculpture and painting.
RISE will make QVMAG the sole Tasmanian location promoting the state's emerging artists.
Creative Arts and Cultural Services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said RISE puts Tasmania's best emerging artists front and centre, providing a platform for their work to be featured on a national scale.
"There is a lack in Tasmania around supporting our emerging practitioners," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"In such a creative state as we live in, it was a shock to us that nowhere in the state has been collecting the best of the best of the up and coming artists.
"We wanted to provide a platform for that and for these artists to have a springboard to national and international exhibits but also so they aren't forced to leave the state to have careers in the art; so they can keep working and living here in Tasmania."
Mr Fitzgerald said the artists featured in RISE are on a "trajectory for national and global recognition for their unique methods and artistic vision" and with all the works featured in the exhibition available for acquisition, it was a chance to get in on the ground floor.
RISE is also planned to work as a platform for children in art through the museum's ArtStart program in the future, which showcases student artists studying their TCE in ArtRage.
QVMAG's senior curator of visual art and design, Ashley Bird said the inaugural exhibition is composed of the most "exciting and talented" emerging artists working in Tasmania today.
"This exhibit shows how amazing the talent is here in Tasmania; it is a window into the exciting space of visual arts in this state," Mr Bird said.
"Artists in RISE have committed to materials they're discovering as mediums - paper, clay - or they're committing to a technique, a location, a landscape.
"These artists are working as artists like those working in retail or a trade - but as an emerging artist, getting started can be difficult.
"So, we want to be able to nurture this talent."
The recurring exhibition will feature new artists every two years in an effort to highlight the changing landscape of Tasmanian art.
Launceston ceramicist Travis Bell's tilting ceramic pieces - which he said "subvert the conceived fragility" of his chosen medium - are a set of the artworks displayed in RISE at the gallery.
He said it is "a little bit terrifying and bizarre, while also being surreal and a privilege" to be in RISE.
"From my parents and family to my friends, teachers and mentors - their support has allowed me to do what I've done," Bell said.
"This show, which is probably the biggest milestone so far, is in a very personal way a sort of a thank you for them."
Bell works at Launceston ceramic studio Glazed and Confused, as well as teaching ceramics courses at the University of Tasmania.
An example of the kind of artist RISE is giving a platform to, Bell's work straddles the line between form and function, challenging a viewer's preconception of ceramic - a medium often pigeonholed as "plates and vases and pots," according to Bell.
"I'm playing with expectations," he said.
"Because it's pottery, people apply an intended function to it, and that's part of the work I'm trying to disrupt. A painting can be a painting or it can be wallpaper; ceramic isn't always given that distinction, but there is one and ceramics is art.
"With pottery and glass, because it's fragile, I play with the safety of that by having my pieces on tiny balancing points."
RISE is on display exclusively at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park from Saturday, June 24, to October 15 with free entry.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
