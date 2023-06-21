The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG's exhibits Tasmania's top emerging artists

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ceramicist Travis Bell Rise is one of Tasmania's top ten emerging artists featuring in the RISE exhibition at QVMag. Photograph by Rod Thompson
Ceramicist Travis Bell Rise is one of Tasmania's top ten emerging artists featuring in the RISE exhibition at QVMag. Photograph by Rod Thompson

Ten of Tasmania's top emerging artists will exhibit their varied and exceptional works at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) this month as part of the museum's new RISE initiative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.